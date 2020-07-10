‘Palm Springs’ review: Andy Samberg stars in a Hulu movie that’s like ‘Groundhog Day’ all over (and over) again

Granted, you’ll find nothing completely new beneath the sun — in this case, the hot desert sun — and there has been plenty of variations on this formula, including the Netflix series “Russian Doll.” Yet even making those allowances, this feels derivative almost to the level of distraction. And while its try-and-try-again exchanges could be pretty funny, the film feels as though it’s laboring to flesh out even the under-90-minute running time.

The scenario unfolds against the backdrop of a destination wedding in the titular California locale, just the place some body might come across a mysterious cave that leaves the hero in this strange predicament. Without giving an excessive amount of away, Samberg’s Nyles isn’t completely alone in that, though much like all time-bending concepts, the less one knows going in — or dwells on the logistics — probably the better.

As the sister of the bride, Sarah (Milioti, of “How I Met Your Mother” renown) exhibits a sense of sadness, that will gradually be explained. This being a romantic comedy, the question of two unlikely people being given the time to bond figures into the plot, though not exactly in just how that “Groundhog Day” pegged understanding how to love and selflessness because the road to salvation.