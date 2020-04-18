Palm Beach County Animal Shelter Empty for First Time Ever



The coronavirus has prompted untold distress amongst thousands and thousands of Americans, however for some canine and cats in determined circumstances … it is given them a life-saving reprieve.

Check out the video … the Palm Beach County Animal Shelter is totally empty … not a canine, not a cat in sight. Hooray!!!

The good people who work on the shelter couldn’t include their glee … in spite of everything, saving animals is their factor, so it was trigger for celebration.

Lots of individuals are adopting or fostering animals whereas they shelter at dwelling. It’s a terrific factor, with a caveat. Remember, cute puppies develop as much as be grownup canine, and if you undertake it’s a must to make the dedication for the long term.