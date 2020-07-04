‘Palestinians will not raise the white flag’ says Palestine Archbishop Atallah Hanna – Middle East Monitor

“Despite their sufferings, Palestinians will not raise the white flag,” the Head of the Sebastia Diocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem Archbishop Atallah Hanna announced on Friday.

In a news release sent to media, Hanna stated: “May God help the Palestinian people who endure the sufferings under coronavirus, unemployment and poverty.”

He stressed: “The Palestinians endure sufferings in every single side of their life due to the oppressive occupation policies.”

The archbishop continued: “May God help this nation amidst these circumstances which includes conspiracies aiming to liquidate our people, our just cause which is the most just and noble cause in modern human history.”

Concluding his remarks, Hanna noted: “We are sure that we will win in spite of all the difficulties and conspiracies which are targeting the Palestinians who will never raise the white flag.”

