Palestinians will face Israel’s annexation plan with an Intifada – Middle East Monitor

Senior Fatah member and former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nabeel Shaath mentioned yesterday that Palestinians would face Israel’s plans to annex giant swathes of the occupied West Bank with an Intifada, Al-Mujtama journal reported.

In an interview, Shaath mentioned that each one the Palestinian forces comply with face the annexation utilizing all of the obtainable resistance means, together with political and diplomatic choices.

Regarding the Palestinian motion on the worldwide enviornment, Shaath mentioned that there are steady strikes in any respect ranges and the Palestinians rely upon their Arab “brothers” to carry their united place to the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Commission.

Netanyahu: ‘We will annex 30% of the West Bank area to Israel’

The US administration, he defined, “is still dominating the international organisations and imposing its individual decisions.” Adding that he hoped the rise of Russia, the EU and China would decimate US domination of those organisations.

Shaath mentioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is exploiting the present US administration led by Donald Trump to hold out his “racist” plans which purpose to liquidate Palestinian rights.

He known as on the ICC to prosecute Israel for its crimes towards Palestinians, including that permitting it to get away with its actions units a precedent on the worldwide enviornment.