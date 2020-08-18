Palestinians take their fight for justice to the mountains  – Middle East Monitor

Palestinians are not going anywhere. This is the essence of 7 years of Palestinian resist Zionist manifest destiny. The evidence? The story of Ahmed Amarneh.

Amarneh, a 30-year-old civil engineer from the northern West Bank town of Farasin, lives with his household in a cavern. For several years, the Amarneh household has actually tried to develop a correct house, however their demand has actually been rejected by the Israeli military whenever.

In lots of methods, the battle of the Amarnehs is a microcosm of the cumulative battle of Farasin; in reality, of the majority of Palestinians.

Those who are regrettable adequate to be residing in locations of the West Bank, designated by the Oslo II Accord of 1995 as Area C, were left in a continuous limbo.

Area C constitutes almost 60% of the general size ofthe West Bank It is abundant with resources— primarily arable land, water and adequate minerals– yet, reasonably sparsely occupied. It ought to not be unexpected why conservative Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, wants to annex this area. More land, with less Palestinians, has actually been the directing concept for Zionist manifest destiny from the start.

True, Netanyahu’s addition strategy, a minimum of the de jure aspect of it, has actually been held off. In practice, nevertheless, de facto addition has actually been occurring for several years, and, recently, it has …