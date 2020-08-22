Palestinians organise surprise exhibition to thank Banksy – Middle East Monitor



Palestinians established an exhibition showing Banksy’s art work in Bethlehem to pay homage to the artist, 18 August 2020 [Tours with Yamen/Facebook]

Palestinians established an exhibition showing Banksy’s art work in Bethlehem to pay homage to the artist, 18 August 2020 [Tours with Yamen/YouTube]

Palestinians established an exhibition showing 20 pieces of Banksy’s art work in Bethlehem to pay homage to the confidential British street artist who, they state, has actually assisted diversify the tourist market in the city, reported the Guardian

The words “Thank you Banksy” were sketched throughout the beach in Gaza by artists, in coordination with theexhibition Four of Banksy’s art work remain in Gaza.

Delivered in a video message to Banksy submitted on Tuesday, occasion organizer Yamen Elabed stated: “Banksy always surprises us and today I want to surprise him and educate people about his artwork.”

With nearly 300 individuals in presence, the exhibition was organsied “to show Banksy that we are grateful for the support”.

“I just want the message of thanks to reach Banksy, he has helped our economy with ‘alternative’ tourism.”

READ: Step into Palestinian shoes by seeing this movie and aid Make Apartheid History

This occasion follows the British street artist contributed the $2.9 million …