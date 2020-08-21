Palestinians living in cave face Israeli demolition – Middle East Monitor

A Palestinian household living in a cave in a little town in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin is dealing with the hazard of demolition by Israeli authorities, Anadolu Agency reported.

Thirty- year-old civil engineer Ahmed Amarneh turned a cave in Fraseen town into a home for him and his better half and child, after profession authorities prohibited him from developing a home in the location.

“I found an opportunity to live in this cave because it did not require building anything new,” Amarneh stated. “To our shock, they still came. We were living in this cave, and they still said it was still not allowed and that we have four days to evacuate for them to demolish it.”

Amarneh’s house is not the very first Palestinian structure to get an evacuation and demolition notification, however it might be the very first constructed inside a cave which Israeli authorities have actually threatened to ruin.

“It’s evident they just don’t want us [Palestinians] to be here, in a cave or otherwise, and it shows their racial discrimination,” he continued. “Nearby we have a settler who lives here and he has all life’s necessities.”

According to Mahmoud Amarneh, a regional authorities, other structures in the town have actually likewise gotten demolition notifications and farming activity in the location has actually been prohibited.

