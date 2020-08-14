Palestinians, Iran and Turkey condemn UAE deal with Israel

Palestinian leaders have actually condemned the historical deal revealed by the United Arab Emirates and Israel that they are normalising relations, explaining it as a “stab in the back” by among the most effective Arab states.

They have actually dismissed as “a fig leaf” the statement that Israel would suspend its addition of Palestinian land as part of thedeal Iran and Turkey, the UAE’s local competitors, likewise voiced their outrage. Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday threatened to suspend diplomatic relations with the Gulf state.

The arrangement, revealed on Thursday and which the United States assisted broker, implies the UAE is on course to end up being just the 3rd Arab state to have complete diplomatic ties with Israel, afterEgypt and Jordan

Saeb Erekat, a senior leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, stated: “Peace will not be achieved through such farces.”

Jibril Rajoub, another senior Palestinian authorities, required“a national mobilisation to send a message primarily to the occupation and secondly to the [Arabs]”

Following midday prayers at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque, numerous lots Palestinian protesters held up indications bearing the image of UAE leader Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan with the label“traitor” There were reports of a couple of hundred …