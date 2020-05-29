Palestinians in annexed Jordan valley will not be given rights as Israelis  – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the Palestinians should fulfil “ten difficult conditions” earlier than they receive their very own “entity” as outlined by US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘peace plan’.

In an interview with Israel Hayom newspaper yesterday, Netanyahu stated the situations embody imposing Israel’s sovereignty over the [illegal] settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, recognising Jerusalem as a unified capital of Israel, giving up the proper of return for tens of millions of Palestinian refugees in the diaspora and recognising Israel’s safety management over your entire territory.

Asked if Palestinians in the Jordan Valley will obtain Israeli citizenship ought to Israel annex the realm in July, Netanyahu replied, “No”.

“They’ll remain in Palestinian enclaves. You don’t annex Jericho. There are one or two clusters. You don’t need to apply sovereignty to them; they’ll remain Palestinian subjects, if you like. But Israeli security control will apply there as well,” he stated.

However, Netanyahu stated that he was certainly “concerned” about bringing Israel earlier than the International Criminal Court (ICC) on battle crimes over its annexation plans, however careworn that Tel Aviv will defend “the homeland, our soldiers and our leaders against these accusations”, describing the accusations as a “silly game”.

READ: EU discusses settlement on West Bank annexation