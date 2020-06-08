Palestinians ignore US attempt to hold Palestine-Israel conference – Middle East Monitor

The US embassy has invited Israelis, Palestinians and technology businesses to attend a joint conference targeted at undermining the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s halt of relations with Israel and US, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

The London-based newspaper said that the American embassy insists on countering the PA’s decision which came about due to Israel’s illegal plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

The conference is due to be held virtually due to coronavirus restrictions on travel and gatherings, the newspaper said. Palestinian companies and folks who have been invited to attend have yet to accept the offers, the publication added.

Meanwhile, the PA Ministry of Communications and Technology warned Palestinians against taking part in the conference to be able not to go against the PA’s decision to cease relations with Israel and the US over their Judaisation policies.

