‘Palestinians continue to live the Nakba 72 years on’ – Middle East Monitor

Hundreds of individuals went on-line on Saturday to commemorate the Nakba as the coronavirus lockdown continued in the UK.

The occasion, held by the Palestinian Forum in Britain, reminded attendees that Palestinians reside an ongoing Nakba on daily basis and it was not a single occasion that befell in 1948, despite this, it continued, they maintain onto their rights and their homeland.

Renowned Palestinian tutorial Abdulsattar Qasem stated the Nakba is a sequence of disasters with a number of elements whether or not it’s the withdrawal of Arab nation help, the monetary disaster or the a number of failures from the Palestinian management.

Jerusalemite Khadija Khweis outlined the harassment she faces as a Palestinian dwelling in the occupied metropolis.

Israel: 72 years of disaster

She defined that she has repeatedly been slapped with bans from coming into the Al-Aqsa Mosque and has been separated from her husband who was barred from coming into Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank.

These are simply a few of the assaults in opposition to Palestinians carried by occupation forces, she defined, which all quantity to a continuation of the Nakba.

Khayri Hatem entertained attendees with Palestinian folks music and he was adopted by 13-year-old Naser Khalaf who lives in the Rashidiya refugee camp in Lebanon.