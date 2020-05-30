Palestinian with mental disability shot dead in Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian with mental disabilities in East Jerusalem on Saturday, in response to Israeli media, Anadolu studies.

Border law enforcement officials opened fireplace on a person in Jerusalem’s Old City after they suspected he had a gun, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

In a press release, police stated the Palestinian man was carrying “a suspicious object that looked like a pistol” and ran away when ordered to cease.

According to Israeli media, the person, who was discovered to be unarmed, was shot dead through the chase.

The household of the younger man, who was recognized as Iyad Hallaq, a resident of East Jerusalem’s neighborhood of Wadi Joz, has a mental disability.

The capturing got here a day after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank for allegedly making an attempt to ram them with his automobile. No Israelis have been wounded in both incident.

