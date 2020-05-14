Palestinian teen shot in the head by Israel forces – Middle East Monitor

A Palestinian teenager was shot lifeless by Israeli occupation forces throughout a military raid of the Al-Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, in line with Wafa information company.

The Health Ministry introduced that Zaid Qaysia, 15, was “killed by a live bullet in the head fired by the Israeli soldiers in Al-Fawwar camp”, with an additional 4 Palestinians injured throughout the raid. The Palestinians had been “wounded with live bullets, one in the abdomen and the other in the chest, and the rest in the lower limbs.”

According to native sources, camp youths protested as troopers stormed the camp and opened hearth at them utilizing dwell rounds.

Abdelfattah Najjar, a resident of Al-Fawwar and Qaysia’s neighbour, instructed Al Jazeera that dozens of Israeli troopers entered the camp to arrest a youngster.

“Some of the soldiers stationed themselves on the rooftops of the houses, and Zaid was on the rooftop of his house watching them when he got shot,” Najjar stated.

Qaysia was rushed to an area hospital the place he was declared lifeless and was later buried. His funeral in the camp was attended by 1000’s of Palestinians, who chanted slogans towards the Israeli occupation.

#Video|| Mother of the youngster Zaid Qaisyah (14) provides her son a farewel look throughout his farewell. The youngster was shot lifeless by the @IDF after raiding Al Fawwar refugee camp close to Hebron at daybreak as we speak. (Via @DaysofPalestine)#RestInPeaceZaid@Africa4Pal pic.twitter.com/UYXFUN9EtL — Lorenzo White 🇿🇦 (@IAmLorenzoWhite) May 13, 2020

The taking pictures comes a day after an Israeli occupation soldier died after a rock hit his head throughout an operation to arrest Palestinians from Ya’dangerous.

The Israeli forces stated it was conscious of “claims of a Palestinian being killed and a number of Palestinians being injured,” however refused to remark additional, in line with the Times of Israel.