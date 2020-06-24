Palestinian rights are also ‘non-negotiable’, Chancellor Merkel  – Middle East Monitor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that, “Standing up for Israel’s security is non-negotiable.” This was her attempt at perhaps not provoking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not least by turning a blind eye to the heinous crimes committed from the Palestinians since 1948, which continue even while I write.

As if Israelis are the victims, and the full total support of the very pro-Israel US administration ever is not enough, Germany has chosen to stand meant for Israel’s brutal military occupation of Palestine. Considering the pivotal role that her country plays in the region, especially in the political arena, Merkel’s statement is a slap in the face area for justice, representing blatant bias towards the occupation and encouraging Israel to proceed using its offensive, and illegal, colonial plots.

It is necessary to remind Merkel that every crime that Israel has ever committed was committed underneath the pretext of “security” and “self-defence”. How easy it is often for Israel, armed with such a fake narrative, to kill Palestinians in cold blood and steal their land.

For an example, we truly need look no further than Israel’s reaction to the Great March of Return protests that started last year over the Israeli-built nominal border. It provides a stark reminder to the world of the catastrophe that the Palestinians have now been living through since 1948. Peaceful protesters were met with deadly sniper fire; at the least 324 Palestinians — medics and journalists among them — have been killed, and many thousands more wounded, under the pretext that they posed a threat to one of the world’s most advanced armies.

Palestine Bleeds: Execution of autistic man is not an exception however the norm

According B’Tselem human rights group, last year alone Israel demolished 256 Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and 265 in occupied East Jerusalem. Fourteen of those homes were destroyed as collective punishment, which is a war crime. That was done under the pretext of Israel’s “security” aswell.

In the Gaza Strip, which is still occupied by Israel in accordance with international laws and conventions, more than two million Palestinians live under its suffocating siege, imposed in 2007. Again, “security” is the fake pretext.

Nowadays, the whole region stands at a crossroads due to the imminent Israeli want to annex higher than a third of the West Bank, such as the Jordan Valley. All of the land in question is under Israeli control for alleged “security” reasons and, again, annexation is a violation of international law. If it goes ahead, annexation will make a large number of Palestinians homeless, yet more refugees within their own land. More than 400 Israeli scholars oppose the annexation plan dues to its potential for dangerous consequences resulting in a wave of violence and bloodshed. Can the Palestinians simply accept this type of move by Israel with no resistance?

READ: Annexation continues to be inadmissible, even by Israel

Furthermore, annexation is expected to increase Israel’s security burden to an unsustainable level. The Palestinian Authority, remember, has threatened to finish its security coordination with the occupation state.

Countries are absolve to determine their very own policies in expiation of the historical errors, of course, and Germany is not any exception. This, though, shouldn’t be at the trouble of the Palestinians and their basic human rights, which are also “non-negotiable”. Why as long as they pay the cost for what Nazi Germany did? Such moves by the German leader provide immunity for Israel to complete whatever it wants, safe in the information that it’s going to never be held to account for its crimes. Is that justice, Chancellor Merkel?

The views expressed in this specific article belong to the writer and do not fundamentally reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.