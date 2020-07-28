Palestinian Prisoners’ Club closes offices due to lack of funds – Middle East Monitor

The Board of Management of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club has actually revealed that it is closing its offices in the inhabited West Bank, Al-Quds Al-Araby reported onSunday Only the primary offices in Ramallah and Qalqiliya will stay open.

The head of the Council, Qaddura Fares, associated the closure to the continuous monetary crisis developing from the reality that half of the financing for the organisation originates from the PalestinianAuthority The PA itself remains in the middle of a financing crisis.

Fares stated that the organisation, which serves Palestinian detainees and released detainees, has actually laid off most of its workers due to its failure to pay their incomes. An “emergency plan” has actually been put in location, he described, which may allow it to return to its normal level of assistance with the assistance of the neighborhood, God-Willing

The PA closed the Ministry of Prisoners’ Affairs a number of years ago under Israeli pressure and has actually stopped paying stipends to hundreds of detainees and released detainees.

