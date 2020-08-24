Palestinian prisoner with amputated hand completes 18 years in Israel prison – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian prisoner with amputee, Jamal Abul-Hijaa, has actually now invested 18 successive years in Israeli jails, consisting of 10 years invested in holding cell, Al-Watan Voice reported the other day.

Abul-Haijaa, 61, was detained on 26 August 2002, questioned and roughly tortured for 2 months and after that implicated of leading Al-Qassam (*18 *) in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

He was likewise implicated of preparing attacks that triggered the death of a number of Israelis and sentenced to 9 life terms plus 20 years.

Israeli profession forces struck him with an explosive bullet in his left hand in March 2002 throughout the well-known Israeli siege ofJenin His hand needed to be amputated as an outcome. He was purchased to turn himself in to the Israeli profession authorities throughout the siege, however he declined.

Later in 2002, he was detained and instantly sent out to holding cell and topic to extreme interrogation and abuse.

He was launched from his holding cell after a 28-day appetite strike performed by detainees.

Following his detention, the Israeli profession detained his 2 kids Asem and Abdul-Salam along with his spouse, who stayed under administrative detention for 9 months.

In March 2003, Israeli profession forces eliminated …