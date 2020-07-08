Palestinian prisoner dies of ‘medical negligence’ in Israel prison – Middle East Monitor

Palestinians protest after a Palestinian prisoner died of ‘medical negligence’ in an Israeli prison, 8 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

A Palestinian detainee held in Israel jails has died of “medical negligence”, a local NGO said on Monday.

Saadi Al-Gharably, 75, died at Assaf Harofeh medical center after his health deteriorated, the Handala Center for Detainees and Ex-detainees said in a statement.

Al-Gharabli, from the Gaza strip, was arrested by Israeli forces in 1994 and held in solitary confinement until 2006, through that time that he was sentenced to life in prison.

According to the NGO, the Palestinian detainee had suffered prostate cancer, diabetes and blood pressure, accusing Israeli prison authorities of refusing to offer him medical assistance .

His family also accuse Israeli authorities of negligence.

There was no comment from Israeli prison authorities on the death.

The Media Office of the Palestinian Prisoners said detainees had closed all departments at Israeli prisons in mourning.

“Rage in Negev prison with prisoners closing departments there in protest against Israeli medical negligence,” the media office said.

Around 222 Palestinian detainees are estimated to possess died in Israeli prisons since 1967, five of them died this year.

Over 5,500 Palestinians are languishing in prisons located throughout Israel, according to Palestinian official figures.