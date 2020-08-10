Palestinian MP condemns Israel’s theft of part of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque – Middle East Monitor

Chairman of Jerusalem’s Committee in the Palestinian Legislative Council, MP Ahmed Abu Halabiyeh, the other day condemned Israel’s expropriation of part of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque, Quds Press reported.

“Stripping [Palestinian Authority]’s town of Hebron from its guidance over Al-Ibrahimi Mosque and handing it over to the Settlement Planning Council is a brand-new criminal activity of judaisation,” the MP stated in a declaration.

He specified that this step intends to expropriate the lands of the mosque to develop brand-new Jewish settlement tasks.

The Palestinian MP considered this Israeli “violation” a “clear challenge for Muslims’ feelings”, keeping in mind that this is a “violation of the Muslims’ right to ownership of Al-Ibrahim and the other endowments around it.”

To weaken the Israeli endeavours, he got in touch with Palestinians to increase their sees to the mosque and the time they invest there.

Last week, an Israeli court tossed out a petition submitted by Hebron Municipality requesting it cancel previous consent it had actually approved for the Settlement Planning Council to set up an elevator inside Al-Ibrahimi Mosque.

READ: Israel stops call to Muslim prayer at Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque

…



Read The Full Article