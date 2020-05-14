Palestinian martyred after alleged car-ramming attack – Middle East Monitor

A Palestinian was fired dead by Israeli militaries adhering to a thought car-ramming attack in the inhabited West Bank, claimed a declaration by the Israeli pressures, Anadolu Agency records.

According to the declaration, the Palestinian male tried to ram his car right into Israeli pressures in the city of Hebron.

An Israeli solider was hurt in the attack, it claimed.

Palestinian Ministry of Health, for its component, yet to verify the fatality of the Palestinian male.

READ: On the Nakba wedding anniversary, the two-state national politics hold even more worth for the