Palestinian leadership to make Israel pay price of its occupation – Middle East Monitor

Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat announced on Friday that the Palestinian leadership took the required measures to make Israel pay the price of 53 years of occupation, a statement disclosed.

In a statement sent to media marking the 53rd anniversary of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, Erekat noted that the Palestinian leadership ended the bargains which have been practically baulked by Israel.

“The leadership intensified its political, legal and diplomatic campaigns that would push the international community to enforce the international legitimacy and implementation of the international law,” Erekat communicated, worrying that “actions must be taken along with issuing statements.”

He considered the long background of Israeli violence contrary to the Palestinians “must be the incentive” for the worldwide community to reject the particular Israeli annexation plan plus take functional measures concerning the recognition of the state of Palestine.

Erekat emphasised that every Palestinian parti along with the PLO and the Palestinian Authority’s leadership are combined against the annexation plan and possess pledged to undermine that.

Meanwhile, he or she explained that will ending the interior division plus regaining nationwide unity is really a key to encounter the particular “systematic imperialist” guidelines of the particular occupation, and the continuous nationwide strife plus escalation of popular level of resistance is vital to achieving the nationwide independence for your state of Palestine.

