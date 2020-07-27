Palestinian leader hails Turkey’s reversion of Hagia Sophia into mosque – Armenian News

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas revealed satisfaction about the reversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque and praised the Turkish individuals in a telephone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdo ğan on Sunday.

In his discussion with Erdogan, Abbas hailed Turkey’s choice to go back Istanbul’s renowned Hagia Sophia into a mosque, Daily Sabah reports, mentioning Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Hagia Sophia functioned as a church for 916 years till the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934– almost 500 years– and most just recently as a museum for 86 years.

On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that had actually turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, leading the way for its usage once again as a mosque.

One of the most gone to historical structures in Turkey by domestic and worldwide travelers, Hagia Sophia was contributed to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1985, throughout its time as a museum.

Meanwhile, President Erdo ğa repeated Turkey’s decision to continue to support the Palestinian cause, the declaration checked out.