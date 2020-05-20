Palestinian leader ends all agreements with Israel, US – Panorama

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday declared an finish to all agreements and understandings with Israel and the United States, DW reported, citing Palestinian information company Wafa.

“The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including security ones,” Wafa cited Abbas as saying at an emergency assembly.

Speaking after a gathering of the Palestinian management in Ramallah, the 85-year-outdated leader mentioned Israeli annexation of any elements of the occupied West Bank would break probabilities for a two-state answer.

Abbas has made a number of earlier threats to finish safety cooperation with Israel with out in the end following via. He didn’t give any particulars about what his newest declaration would imply in follow.

Abbas added that Israel would now need to “shoulder all responsibilities and obligations in front of the international community as an occupying power over the territory of the occupied state of Palestine,” in line with Wada.

The United States, as a “primary partner with the Israeli occupation government,” might be “fully responsible for the oppression of the Palestinian people,” Abbas mentioned.