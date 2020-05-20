Palestinian leader ends all agreements with Israel, US – Armenian News

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday stated an end to all agreements as well as understandings with Israel as well as the United States, DW.com records, pointing out Palestinian news companyWafa

“The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including security ones,” Wafa pointed out Abbas as claiming at an emergency situation conference.

Speaking after a conference of the Palestinian management in Ramallah, the 85- year- old leader stated Israeli addition of any kind of components of the inhabited West Bank would certainly spoil opportunities for a 2- state remedy.

Abbas has actually made several previous dangers to finish safety and security collaboration with Israel without eventually following up. He did not provide any kind of information regarding what his newest statement would certainly imply in method.

Abbas included that Israel would certainly currently need to “shoulder all responsibilities and obligations in front of the international community as an occupying power over the territory of the occupied state of Palestine,” according to Wada.

The United States, as a “primary partner with the Israeli occupation government,” will certainly be “fully responsible for the oppression of the Palestinian people,” Abbas stated.