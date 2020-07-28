Palestinian government refused tax revenues from Israel – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian Prime Minister, Muhammad Shtayyeh, stated the other day that his government had refused to accept tax revenues from Israel, regardless of the monetary crisis it is suffering.

Speaking at the Palestinian cabinet’s weekly conference, Shtayyeh stated: “We are continuing with an overall stop to ties with the [Israeli] profession, and we will not enable it to blackmail us, and for that reason we will not get the tax revenues for this month.”

Last May, the Palestinian Authority suspended all arrangements signed with Israel in action to Tel Aviv’s strategies to annex almost 30 percent of the WestBank Among the offers which were stopped was the approval of tax revenues gathered by Israel on behalf of the Palestinian government.

The Palestinian prime minister gotten in touch with the general public sector workers to reveal persistence and steadfastness, stating: “Just as we crossed the first battle with the prisoners and martyrs’ salaries; I am confident that with your patience and steadfastness we will cross this obstacle and defeat this colonial settlement project related to annexation.”

For the 2nd successive month, the Palestinian government will pay just 50 percent of the incomes of government workers, due to the monetary crisis it experiences after declining to get the tax revenues from Israel.

READ: ‘Israel insists on security cooperation in return for tax revenue’