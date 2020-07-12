Palestinian Freedom is Possible Now – Middle East Monitor

In a recent TELEVISION discussion, a respected pro-Palestine journalist declared that if any positive change or transformation ever does occur in the tragic Palestinian saga, it could not happen now, but that it could take a totally new generation to result in such a paradigm shift.

As innocuous since the declaration could have seemed, it troubled me greatly.

I have heard this line over and over again, frequently reiterated by well-intentioned intellectuals, whose experiences in researching and writing on the so-called ‘Palestinian-Israeli conflict’ may have driven some of them to pessimism, or even despair.

The ‘hopelessness discourse’ is, perhaps, understandable if one is to look at the off-putting, tangible reality on the ground: the ever-entrenched Israeli occupation, the in the offing annexation of occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank, the shameful Arab normalization with Israel, the deafening silence of the international community and the futility of the quisling Palestinian leadership.

Subscribing to this logic is not merely self-defeating, but ahistorical aswell. Throughout history, every great achievement that brought about freedom and a measure of justice to any nation was realized despite seemingly insurmountable odds.

Indeed, who would have thought that the Algerian people were effective at defeating French colonialism when their tools of liberation were so rudimentary in comparison with the awesome powers of the French military and its allies?

The same notion applies to a number of other modern historic experiences, from Vietnam to South Africa and from India to Cuba.

Palestine is not the exception.

However, the ‘hopelessness discourse’ is never as innocent as it might seem. It is propelled by the persisting failure to appreciate the centrality of the Palestinian people – or any people, for instance – inside their own history. Additionally, it assumes that the Palestinian people are, frankly, ineffectual.

Interestingly, when many nations were still grappling with the thought of national identity, the Palestinian people had already developed a refined sense of modern collective identity and national consciousness. General mass strikes and civil disobedience challenging British imperialism and Zionist settlements in Palestine began not quite a century ago, culminating in the six-month-long general strike of 1936.

Since then, popular resistance, which is connected to a defined sense of national identity, is a staple in Palestinian history. It was a prominent feature of the First Intifada, the popular uprising of 1987.

The fact that the Palestinian homeland was lost, despite the heightened consciousness of the Palestinian masses during the time, is barely indicative of the Palestinian people’s power to affect political outcomes.

Time and again, Palestinians have rebelled and, with each rebellion, they forced all parties, including Israel and the United States, to reconsider and overhaul their strategies altogether.

A just to illustrate was the First Intifada.

When, on December 8, 1987, thousands took to the streets of the Jabaliya Refugee Camp, the Gaza Strip’s most crowded and poorest camp, the timing and the location of these uprising was most fitting, rational and necessary. Earlier that day, an Israeli truck had run over a convoy of cars carrying Palestinian laborers, killing four young men. For Jabaliya, much like the rest of Palestine, it absolutely was the last straw.

Responding to the chants and pleas of the Jabaliya mourners, Gaza was, within days, the breeding ground for a real revolution that was self-propelled and unwavering. The chants of Palestinians in the Strip were answered in the West Bank, and echoed in the same way loudly in Palestinian towns, including those located in Israel.

The contagious energy was emblematic of children and young adults planning to reclaim the identities of these ancestors, which had been horribly disfigured and divided among regions, countries and refugee camps.

The Intifada – literally meaning the “shake off” – sent a powerful message to Israel that the Palestinian individuals are alive, and so are still effective at upsetting most of Israel’s colonial endeavors. The Intifada also confronted the failure of the Palestinian and Arab leaderships, because they persisted inside their factional and self-seeking politics.

In fact, the Madrid Talks in 1991 between Palestinians and Israelis were meant as an Israeli- American political compromise, targeted at ending the Intifada in trade for acknowledging the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on your behalf of the Palestinian people.

The Oslo Accords, signed by Yasser Arafat and Israel in 1993, squandered increases of the Intifada and, ultimately, replaced the more democratically representative PLO with the corrupt Palestinian Authority.

But even then, the Palestinian people kept finding its way back, reclaiming, inside their own way, their importance and centrality in the struggle. Gaza’s Great March of Return is but among the many such people-driven initiatives.

Palestine’s biggest challenge in the movement is not the failure of the people to join up as an issue in the liberation of these own land, but their quisling leadership’s inability to understand the immense potential of harnessing the energies of Palestinians every-where to stage a focused and strategic, anti-colonial, liberation campaign.

This lack of vision dates back to the late 1970s, once the Palestinian leadership labored to interact politically with Washington as well as other Western capitals, culminating in the pervading sense that, without US political validation, Palestinians would always remain marginal and irrelevant.

The Palestinian leadership’s calculations during the time proved disastrous. After decades of catering to Washington’s expectations and diktats, the Palestinian leadership, ultimately, came back empty-handed, since the current Donald Trump administration’s ‘Deal of the Century’ has finally proven.

I have recently spoken with two young Palestinian female activists: one is situated in besieged Gaza and one other in the town of Seattle. Their forward-thinking discourse is, itself, a testament that the pessimism of some intellectuals will not define the thinking of this young Palestinian generation, and there could be no need to dismiss the collective efforts with this budding generation in anticipation of the rise of a ‘better’ one.

Malak Shalabi, a Seattle-based law student, will not convey an email of despair, but that of action. “It’s really important for every Palestinian and every human rights activist to champion the Palestinian cause regardless of where they are, and it is important especially now, ” she told me.

“There are currently waves of social movements here in the United States, around civil rights for Black people and other issues that are (becoming) pressing topics – equality and justice – in the mainstream. As Palestinians, it’s important that we (take the Palestinian cause) to the mainstream as well,” she added.

“There is a lot of work happening among Palestinian activists here in the United States, on the ground, at a social, economic, and political level, to make sure that the link between Black Lives Matter and Palestine happens,” she added.

On her part, Wafaa Aludaini in Gaza spoke about her organization’s – 16th October Group – relentless efforts to interact communities all over the globe, to play their part in exposing Israeli war crimes in Gaza and ending the protracted siege on the impoverished Strip.

“Palestinians and pro-Palestinian activists outside are important because they make our voices heard outside Palestine, as mainstream media does not report (the truth of) what is taking place here,” she told me.

For these efforts to succeed, “we all need to be united,” she asserted, referring to the Palestinian people at home and in the diaspora, and the entire pro-Palestinian solidarity movement everywhere, aswell.

The words of Malak and Wafaa are validated by the growing solidarity with Palestine in the BLM movement, as well as with numerous other justice movements the world over.

On June 28, the united kingdom chapter of the BLM tweeted that it “proudly” stands in solidarity with Palestinians and rejects Israel’s plans to annex large areas of the West Bank.

BLM went further, criticizing British politics for being “gagged of the right to critique Zionism and Israel’s settler-colonial pursuits”.

Repeating the claim that a complete new generation needs to replace the current one for any change to occur in Palestine is an insult – even though, at times, unintended – to generations of Palestinians, whose struggle and sacrifices can be found in every facet of Palestinian lives.

Simply as the odds stacked against Palestinian freedom seem too great at the moment, will not justify the discounting of an entire nation, which has lived through many wars, protracted sieges and untold hardship. Moreover, the following generation is but only evolution of the consciousness of the present one. They cannot be delinked or analyzed separately.

In his “Prison Notebooks”, anti-fascist intellectual, Antonio Gramsci, coined the word “pessimism of the intellect, optimism of the will.”

While logical analysis of a situation may possibly lead the intellect to despair, the potential for social and political revolutions and transformations must keep all of us motivated to help keep the struggle going, irrespective of the odds.

The views expressed in this article fit in with the author , nor necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.