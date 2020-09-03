Palestinian factions meeting aims to counter annexation plan – Middle East Monitor

A spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu-Rudeineh, stated the other day that the Palestinian factions’ meeting set up for today aims to counter Israel’s plan to annex swathes of the inhabited West Bank consisting of East Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley, Palestinian News Agency ( WAFA) reported.

Abu-Rudeineh stated in a declaration that the meeting “is a clear message to everyone that Palestine, with its people and its sanctities are greater than all plots” including that “the meeting will send a strong and clear message to everyone to preserve the foundations that lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and adhering to the Arab peace initiative,” he included.

He mentioned that no arrangement will pass without the approval of the Palestinian individuals and their genuine management.

“The only way to achieve security and stability passes only through the Palestine Liberation Organisation, the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people,” he included.

Palestinian factions are set up to hold a videoconference today in Ramallah and Beirut with the involvement of President Mahmoud Abbas and the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

