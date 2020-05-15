Palestinian factions boycott PA meeting on Israel annexation – Middle East Monitor

Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) introduced on Wednesday and Thursday that they won’t attend a meeting scheduled tomorrow with the Palestinian management to debate methods to reply to Israel’s plans to annex swathes of the West Bank.

Hamas mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday that it “did not receive an official invitation to attend” the meeting, including that “facing this Zionist project through a meeting held in Ramallah which Hamas and all the resistance factions cannot attend, is a waste of precious time.”

The motion referred to as on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to ask the factions and forces on the degree of basic secretaries for an pressing meeting to arrange an efficient nationwide technique to handle the annexation plan.

Islamic Jihad additionally referred to as for an pressing meeting within the presence of the final secretaries in addition to to restructure the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) “on the basis of achieving partnership and ending the division”.

Report: Israel needs to purchase Palestinians’ silence forward of annexation

In its assertion, the Islamic Jihad famous that though it had obtained an official invitation to attend the meeting, it could not take part.

For its half, the PFLP rejected the PA’s responses to the Israeli steps to liquidate the Palestinian trigger, saying “they did not exceed denunciation and condemnation”.

“It is unfortunate that the threat to take practical steps such as withdrawing recognition [of Israel’s right to exist] and stopping security coordination with [Israel] has been used over and over in the past without ever being fulfilled,” it mentioned.