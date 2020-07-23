Palestinian cyclists attacked by Israeli settlers – Middle East Monitor

A group of Palestinian cyclists were attacked Saturday by Israeli settlers in the inhabited West Bank after a path app landed them on a remote course dotted with Jewish settlements, Reuters reported.

Avid bicyclist Amer Kurdi and 4 others set out on what was expected to be an 80- km flight, utilizing the treking app Komoot to chart a course north from the Palestinian town of Birzeit.

Over an hour into their flight, Kurdi stated Komoot led them east towards a rocky course near the Israeli settlement of Shilo, where a group of Israeli settlers approached them and asked where they were from. Kurdi, 30, responded that they were from the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

Soon after, the guys began tossing stones at them, utilizing Tee shirts to conceal their faces, Kurdi and his bro, Samer, stated.

“The others managed to run away, but I tripped and fell,” Samer, 28, stated.

“When I got up, a settler was behind me, and he started beating me with a metal rod.”

Photos the cyclists took after the occurrence, which they reported to Israel’s authorities, program Samer’s legs and arms bruised and bloodied.

The inhabited West Bank is dotted with prohibited Jewish- just settlements which Palestinans are not enabled to method.

Israeli authorities spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld stated they are examining.

Palestinians grumble that navigation apps stop working to comprehend the West Bank’s intricacy.

Asked for remark, Komoot stated it was sorry for the occurrence however that its service is not particularly optimised for path preparation “through areas of political unrest”.

