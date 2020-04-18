Palestinian compares virus lockdown to Israel’s occupation – Middle East Monitor

A Palestinian immigrant residing in Malaysia has mentioned the most recent stay-at-home order to curb the unfold of coronavirus reminds him of life beneath Israeli occupation.

Muslim Imran, chairman of the Palestinian Cultural Organization of Malaysia (PCOM), mentioned restrictions on motion and residing beneath curfew have been a part of his and 1000’s of different Palestinians’ every day life again house.

“This is nothing new for us. Many of us live under Israeli occupation and curfews,” mentioned Imran.

READ: Palestinian expats hail Malaysia’s name to defend Jerusalem

He mentioned that for Palestinians in West Bank and Gaza uninterrupted electrical provide is a far-fetched dream due to Israel’s sanctions on gas.

The man, who moved to Malaysia in 2003 on the age of 17, recalled how Israeli forces restricted Palestinians from visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Despite residing at shut proximity to the mosque, he added, residents beneath the age of 50 had to get hold of prior permission to pray.

“Every day in Palestine we experienced things worse than MCO [Movement Control Order],” mentioned Imran.

He mentioned that on account of the restrictions, many Palestinians reside under the poverty line and greater than 50% are unemployed.

75% of Palestinians in Gaza reside in povertyMEMO #Infographic by QUAD Digital MediaREAD: https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200108-2019-the-worst-for-gaza-on-humanitarian-economic-levels/ Publiée par Middle East Monitor sur Vendredi 14 février 2020

However, Imran mentioned that he understands that life beneath lockdown can be not straightforward for Malaysians as public transportation and folks’s motion are restricted.

“We, Palestinians, pray that this pandemic will soon pass,” he added.