‘Palestinian blood’ painted across Scottish football stadium ahead of match with Israel – Middle East Monitor

Activists utilized red paint to cover the ramp the Israeli football group’s bus was because of take previously its match versus Glasgow last night in an effort to highlight the predicament of Palestinians.

The act of uniformity saw red paint sprewn across the flooring with the words “Palestinian Blood!” and “Free Gaza” composed across the wall, according to images shared on Twitter.

Staff at Hampden stadium were consequently spotted trying to clean the paint off the roadway and scrub the messages off the walls.

The relocation came as demonstrations were anticipated to be held outside the stadium in assistance of Palestinian requires a boycott of the video game. Palestinian football gamers had actually asked fans not to participate in the video game, with the president of the Palestinian Football Association stating: “Palestinian athletes are subjected to oppression and terrorism, including many of whom have been arrested or assassinated.”

“Many of our facilities have been destroyed and free movement of players is restricted within Palestine and internationally.”

