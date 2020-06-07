Palestinian autistic man’s killing a ‘tragedy’ says Israeli PM

Image copyright

Iyad Halaq would solely converse to his mom and father, his cousin mentioned





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the killing of an autistic Palestinian man by Israeli police final month as a “tragedy”.

Iyad Halaq, 32, was shot in occupied East Jerusalem as he walked to his particular wants faculty on 30 May.

Police mentioned officers suspected Mr Halaq had a weapon and that they opened hearth when he did not obey orders to cease. It was found he was unarmed.

Mr Netanyahu had not commented publicly on the killing till now.

On Sunday he supplied his condolences and mentioned he anticipated a full investigation into the capturing.

Mr Netanyahu mentioned Israelis “share in the sorrow” of Iyad Halaq’s household





“What happened with Iyad Halaq is a tragedy,” Mr Netanyahu mentioned at the beginning of a cupboard assembly. “This is a man with limitations – autism – who was under suspicion, we know, wrongly, of being a terrorist in a very sensitive location.”

The Halaq household’s lawyer Jad Qadmani mentioned “suspicion of criminal action on behalf of the officers is growing”, and he anticipated “those responsible for the investigation will proceed and bring the officers to justice”, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

In latest years there was a spate of assaults – lots of them lethal – by Palestinians in opposition to Israelis in and across the Old City, with assailants shot useless by police in lots of instances.

What occurred to Iyad Halaq?

Last Saturday, Iyad Halaq was strolling from his dwelling in Jerusalem’s Wadi al-Joz space to the Old City to go to a centre for youngsters and adults with disabilities.

An Israeli police assertion mentioned models “spotted a suspect with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol”.

“They called upon him to stop and began to chase after him on foot. During the chase, officers also opened fire at the suspect, who was neutralised,” it added. “No weapon was found at the scene after the area was searched.”

An post-mortem discovered Mr Halaq was shot twice within the chest.

Mr Halaq’s cousin, Dr Hatem Awiwi, mentioned he was on the low-functioning finish of the autism spectrum and that he had hassle speaking with individuals. He mentioned Mr Halaq didn’t know what a police officer was and had simply fled.

What was the response to his demise?

The capturing sparked widespread anger, with 1000’s attending Mr Halaq’s funeral, whereas many Palestinians and Israelis took the streets to protest over his demise.

Activists have drawn parallels with the killing of George Floyd within the US, which has sparked widespread protests. Social media customers have been utilizing the hashtag “Palestinian lives matter” to share their outrage.

Iyad Halaq’s funeral was accompanied by requires revenge





Last week, Israel’s defence minister and Alternate Prime Minister, Benny Gantz, mentioned the cupboard was “really sorry about the incident” of Mr Halaq’s killing.

It comes at a time of rising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians within the wake of Mr Netanyahu’s declared intention to annex components of the occupied West Bank – one thing which has been met with outrage by Palestinians.