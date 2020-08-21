Palestinian Authority loses control of the West Bank – Middle East Monitor

There has been a recent increase in security chaos in the West Bank, the latest of which is the killing of some Fatah field leaders by internal fire, in conjunction with the decline in the security control of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which may reinforce the hypothesis of increased incidents of security chaos among its leaders and bodies.

In recent weeks, the West Bank has witnessed a proliferation of gun chaos, which has caused a number of deaths, the last of which is the killing of two local Fatah leaders. One of these is the movement’s secretary in Balata camp, Imad Dweikat, and the second is Khalil Al-Sheikh, brother of the minister of civil affairs, a member of the Movement’s Central Committee.

The frequency of these incidents in the West Bank increased fears that the PA is disintegrating, because recent incidents have shown the influence of families, as before the Israeli occupation in 1967, and after the establishment of the PA in 1994.

There have been frequent shootings of Palestinian personalities in the West Bank, including deputies in the Legislative Council, doctors and institution officials, in addition to the proliferation of weapons to resolve personal disputes, the increase in family quarrels, and the emergence of members of the security services involved in this chaos,…