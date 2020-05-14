Palestine will reconsider deals with Israel, US amid annexation plans – Middle East Monitor

President Mahmoud Abbas introduced that Palestine will rethink the deals and understandings reached with each Israel and the US, ought to Israel annex components of the occupied West Bank.

“We will hold the American and Israeli governments responsible for all the consequences,” Abbas stated.

The televised announcement comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the brand new Israeli authorities has “the right and the obligation” to determine if and the way it desires to use sovereignty over the occupied West Bank throughout his one-day go to to Israel yesterday.

“I reminded them that, at the end of the day, this is an Israeli decision,” stated the highest US diplomat in an interview with the Israel Hayom each day. “They will have both the right and the obligation to make a decision on how they are going to do it.”

However, Pompeo famous the problem was complicated and required coordination with Washington, which has shaped a joint workforce with Israel to map out new territorial strains within the West Bank in accordance with Trump’s Middle East plan.

Abbas accused Israel of turning its again on the agreements that had been reached with the Palestinian aspect.

He additionally famous that “Israel, which is encouraged by the US”, was planning to annex lands in Palestine, primarily in East Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley.

“This fact will compel us to reconsider all the agreements, treaties and understandings which had been either reached with the state of occupation or with the US,” added Abbas.

