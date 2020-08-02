Palestine welcomes ICC report on jurisdiction over Palestinian territories – Middle East Monitor

On Friday The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) invited the news that the International Criminal Court(ICC) Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda restated her position that Palestine is a state for the functions of moving criminal jurisdiction over its area to The Hague, Wafa News Agency reported.

Bensouda verified her position that the ICC has jurisdiction over the Palestinian territories, consisting of East Jerusalem.

“The Prosecution has carefully considered the observations of the participants and remains of the view that the court has jurisdiction over the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” Bensouda composed in a 60-page document.

The Times of Israel specified that Bensouda’s view might lead the way for an examination of supposed war criminal activities dedicated in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

While the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki invited Bensouda’s position, the Israel Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, who leads the cabinet’s handling of the ICC file, implicated her of making her position based on incorrect propaganda details originating from her hatred of Israel.

Read: Over 180 rights bodies desire ICC district attorney to examine Israel’s criminal activities in Palestine

” I am required to conclude that the district attorney’s most current position continues to embrace her …