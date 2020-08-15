Palestine-US groups reject Israel-UAE deal – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian-American groups and organisations on Friday declined and condemned the Israel-United Arab Emirates (UAE) normalisation deal brokered by the United States, Quds Press reported.

These groups and organisations signed a declaration that explained the deal as a: “Traitorous stab in the back of the Palestinian cause by a regime that claims it did this for the sake of the Palestinians.”

According to the declaration, the signatories worried that the UAE: “Must stand against the colonial policies in the Arab countries, as well as supporting the Palestinian legitimate rights.”

The signatories condemned the effort by the UAE to validate its normalisation deal, which is declared to be in the interests of the Palestinians, and apparently stopped Israel’s prepared addition of the inhabited West Bank.

The signatories required the Palestinian neighborhood in the United States and the advocates of the Palestinian trigger to boycott the activities of the UAE in the United States, along with all political and social federal government figures.

Opinion: Another bad day for the Palestinians as Israel and UAE normalise relations

…



Read The Full Article