Palestine rejects UAE aid delivered on first direct flight to Israel – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian authorities has refused medical aid transported by air by Israel by the UAE.

The UN-facilitated flight carrying coronavirus provides was delivered by an Etihad Airways aircraft that flew from the UAE to Tel Aviv, a controversial transfer. The UAE doesn’t have diplomatic relations with Israel, nevertheless, shared issues over Iran’s affect within the area have led to a discrete thaw in ties between Israel and the Arab Gulf in recent times.

“The UAE authorities did not coordinate with the State of Palestine before sending the aid,” the federal government sources mentioned, including that “Palestinians refuse to be a bridge [for Arab countries] seeking to have normalised ties with Israel.”

They asserted that any help meant to be despatched to the Palestinian folks ought to be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority first.

“Sending them directly to Israel constitutes a cover for normalisation,” they added.

In a tweet yesterday, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the first business flight between the 2 international locations as a type of “treachery” and a “betrayal” to the Palestinian trigger, as he accused them of normalising relations with Israel.

He wrote: “Today, some Persian Gulf states have committed the biggest treachery against their own history and the history of the Arab world. They have betrayed #Palestine by supporting Israel.”