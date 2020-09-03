Palestine prisoner dies of medical negligence in Israel jails – Middle East Monitor

A Palestinian political prisoner being held in Israel’s Ofer Prison collapsed due to medical negligence and passed away the other day night, the Israel Prison Service stated.

Daud Al-Khatib, 45, had actually been serving a sentence of 18 years and 8 months for his resistance activities versus the Israeli profession. He had actually been in Israeli jails given that 2002.

He was a member of the Palestinian Fatah faction and was jailed throughout the Second Intifada

Prison services stated he collapsed in his cell and efforts by jail authorities and medics to restore him stopped working.

No cause of his death has actually been launched yet, authorities Palestinian sources stated, however reports mentioned that he had actually struggled with persistent diseases and the Israeli jail services did not offer him with sufficient medical assistance. He was just offered pain relievers.

Following his death, other detainees started banging on doors opposing versus the deliberate medical negligence they suffer.

Since 1967, 226 Palestinians have actually passed away inside Israeli jails, according to the Palestinian Authority, worrying that the primary factor for their death is Israel’s deliberate medical negligence.

