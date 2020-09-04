Palestine leaders condemn US’ call for new leadership – Middle East Monitor

Senior members of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) the other day condemned Senior Adviser to United States President Donald Trump Jared Kushner’s declaration calling for Palestinians to designate new leadership.

In different declarations to the Anadolu Agency, the leaders stated Kushner’s declaration “is incitement against the Palestinian leadership and an indicator for more exertion of pressure on it.”

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Kushner stated the Palestinian individuals require a leadership “that can provide a better life.”

“There is a security plan for Palestinians and Israelis, and there is an offer on the table for the Palestinians. We hope they would reach out and accept it,” Kushner stated, describing Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ revealed on 28 January, that includes the facility of an entity which would disappoint a state for Palestinians and which stated Jerusalem as Israel’s undistracted capital.

Bassem Al-Salihi, secretary-general of the Palestinian People’s Party and member of the Executive Committee of the PLO, stated Kushner’s statement is an effort to continue with the American-Israeli plot to end “the Palestinian people’s right and the PLO as their political representative”.

“What the United States authorities stated is a claims to cover the Trump’s …