Palestine lawyers thwart major land ownership forgery in East Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor

Two Palestinian lawyers have foiled a massive land ownership forgery in the occupied city of Jerusalem after almost 12 years of considerations in Israeli courts, Palestinian Wafa News Agency reported.

Wafa exposed that lawyers Asaad Mazzawi and Muhammad Bashir protected the joint ownership right of the Al-Araj and Khalayleh households to more than 11,500 dunams of land in Al-Sawahreh in inhabited Jerusalem prior to Israeli courts, showing that the 2 households are the rightful owners of the land.

According to Wafa, the case goes back to 2008 when a “suspicious person” from Nazareth declared that he owned the land utilizing incorrect files.

“In 2010, the person dropped his claim to the land, before attempting to sell it using the forged documents three years later,” according to Wafa

However, on Wednesday lawyers Mazzawi and Bashir handled to get a choice from the Israeli Central Court in Jerusalem showing that the land undoubtedly comes from the 2 households.

Wafa included that the Palestinian federal government has actually economically supported the 2 households in their legal fight.

