Palestine, Julius Nyerere and international solidarity – Middle East Monitor

“I believe very strongly in unity,” stated Tanzania’s founding President Julius Nyerere. “Sometimes, I am accused of supporting unity for its own sake but I believe unity is an instrument of liberation.”

Known affectionately as “The Teacher”, Nyerere made his remark in an interview with Nawal El Sadawy in Egypt’s El Mussawar in 1984. Throughout his life, Nyerere was often known as a compassionate chief and an African socialist with a ardour for human rights, dignity and liberation past the borders of Tanzania and Africa.

His East African nation is well-known for its wonderful combat for independence from British colonial rule. Nyerere and his comrades made historical past by overthrowing a colonial authorities and turning their nation right into a haven for different liberation actions throughout the continent. Their new place allowed them to arrange coaching camps, present materials and logistical help, and categorical diplomatic solidarity with international liberation actions in international boards.

Tanzania was additionally residence to a number of liberation actions from past the African continent, such because the Tupamaros of Uruguay and liberation fighters from Palestine. Julius Nyerere was among the many first African leaders to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) underneath Yasser Arafat. In the identical interview for El Massawar, he acknowledged: “Our generation was a generation of the nationalist struggle for the independence of our own countries, but the plight of the Palestinians is very different and much worse… They have been deprived of their own country; they are a nation without a land of their own. They, therefore, deserve the support of Tanzania and the entire world.”

In 1973, Dar es Salaam grew to become residence to the primary PLO embassy in Africa after chopping all diplomatic ties with Israel. Tanzania was additionally a part of a bunch of Frontline States that shaped the spine of resistance to the apartheid regime in South Africa. Nyerere was amongst those that launched the worldwide anti-apartheid motion in 1959 in London. At that point, he referred to as for an financial boycott: “We are not asking [you] for anything special. We are just asking you to withdraw your support from Apartheid by not buying South African goods.”

From the time of Tanzania’s wrestle for independence till his loss of life on 14 October, 1999, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere remained a supporter of unity within the struggles towards international oppression and injustice. His legacy of worldwide solidarity and the contributions he made as a pacesetter on the African continent have confirmed him as a useful mannequin of integrity for future leaders.

It is on the shoulders of such giants of African liberation and human solidarity that we stand after we make the clarion name for solidarity with the Palestinian folks and all different oppressed peoples of the world. It is the ethical readability, braveness of conviction and righteous indignation of Nyerere that evokes activists in organisations like #Africa4Palestine to proceed the search for a peaceable and simply world.

May President Nyerere’s spirit at all times information us in our efforts for a free Palestine and in shaping a greater, extra peaceable and simply world.

The views expressed on this article belong to the creator and don’t essentially replicate the editorial coverage of Middle East Monitor.