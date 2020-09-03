Palestine is no longer a priority for the UAE and other Arab states  – Middle East Monitor

The Arab League refused to hold an urgent meeting at the request of the Palestinian Authority to discuss the UAE-Israel normalisation agreement. This was disrespectful towards the Palestinians, and suggests that the Arab world is more or less satisfied with the deal. The PA can rightly claim that it has lost Arab support and is now standing alone.

It is clear from the Arab reactions, especially the official versions, that we are at a historic stage in the Israeli conflict with the Palestinians, and a strategic turn in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

Despite the evils and disasters caused by Israel’s agreements with Egypt (1979), Jordan (1994) and the Palestinians (1993), its recent deal with the UAE is even more dangerous. Israel established cold relations in the first three cases, but in the deal with the Emirates it is taking a big step towards one of its long-term strategic goals: integration into the region.

This is the first time that Israel has normalised relations with a state which isn’t an immediate neighbour, reflecting the importance that elements within the “pragmatic camp” attach to relations with Israel. More importantly, the agreement damages the possibility of pressure being put on Israel to return to the nominal 1967 borders.

