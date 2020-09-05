Palestine factions unanimously reject attempts to liquidate Palestinian cause – Middle East Monitor

The Secretaries- basic of all Palestinian factions, inside and outside the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), have unanimously declined attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

In the last declaration of the nationwide conference kept in Beirut and Ramallah on Thursday, the Palestinian factions highly condemned all kinds of normalisation with the Israeli profession and considered it a “stab in the backs of the Palestinian people and the Arab and Islamic Ummah.”

In the declaration, the Palestinian management required all the complimentary individuals all over the world to apply their utmost efforts to battle attempts intending to weaken the Palestinian cause and Palestinian rights.

Fatah: Bahrain’s assistance for normalisation ‘enemy for the Ummah’

The statement checks out as follows:

Our terrific Palestinian individuals,

Arab and Islamic Ummah,

The complimentary individuals of the world,

At this important phase in the history of the Palestinian individuals, the Palestinian problem is dealing with plots and liquidation attempts intending to weaken the Palestinian cause and to eliminate the Palestinian right to self-determination and develop the sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, as mentioned in thePalestinian Consensus Agreement The plots likewise are meant to dismiss the Palestinian refugee …