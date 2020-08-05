Palestine extends state of emergency while easing lockdown measures – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the other day extended the state of emergency for 30 days to avoid the spread of coronavirus infections, Wafa news company reported.

At the very same time, the Palestinian federal government stated easing the lockdown.

Government representative, Ibrahim Milhem, revealed that an everyday follow-up committee consisting of all ministries and security firms will supervise of combating the pandemic break out in their designated fields.

This will be accomplished by performing field evaluations and managing operations through unique committees, he included.

As part of the easing of lockdown measures, coffee shops, dining establishments, sports clubs and health clubs are enabled to resume at “50 per cent operational capacity” in line with the Ministry of Health’s appropriate procedures.

READ: Coronavirus declares more lives throughout the Middle East

However, public occasions consisting of wedding events will stay prohibited, and locations significantly struck by the pandemic will be separated and kept an eye on, stressed out Milhem.

In addition, a overall lockdown will remain in location throughout weekends from Thursday 9: 00 pm to Sunday early morning, with companies running throughout the week from 7: 00 am to 12: 00 pm.

According to Wafa news company, amongst the 16,981 cases, 12,987 have actually been tape-recorded in the West Bank, 78 in the Gaza Strip and 3,916 in East Jerusalem.

< p design=" font-weight: ...