Palestine court stops Abbas giving private land to Russia church in Hebron – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Supreme Court yesterday cancelled presidential decree that granted private land to the Russian Church in Hebron, Arab48 reported.

The land, owned by the Al-Tamimi family, was returned by the Russian Orthodox Mission for 99 years. When the contract ended, the mission refused to reunite it to its owners and sought the PA’s assistance in 2016.

On 3 February 2016, the then PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah signed a choice handing the land to the church.

The Al-Tamimi family refused to recognise the decision and on 23 June 2016 the Palestinian High Court of Justice suspended Hamdallah’s decision.

The church sought Abbas’ help, and that he issued a presidential decree in January 2017, forcing the family to take the situation to the Supreme Court.

