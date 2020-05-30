Palestine activists have 2 billion opportunities to pressure for divestment – Middle East Monitor

Local authorities pension schemes maintain direct investments price greater than £2.3 billion in corporations concerned in Israeli struggle crimes and apartheid, it was revealed this week.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) on Friday published a new database documenting the numerous ways in which native authorities workers’ pension contributions are being misused by administration to put money into the Israeli occupation.

The new analysis particulars a protracted record of corporations concerned in Israeli occupation – each Israeli and worldwide – that the pension schemes have their monies invested in.

These embrace HSBC, Barclays financial institution, General Electric, Microsoft and Serco.

These companies all have well-documented involvements within the Israeli occupation of the West Bank. You can search for your individual nearest native authorities pension scheme to see which complicit companies, if any, it’s invested in.

The database is easy to use, and gives clear and concise particulars on how a lot every scheme has invested, and precisely how every firm is complicit.

Most of those schemes have “ethical investment policies” – however as so usually is the case, these insurance policies are merely window-dressing and PR.

Activists now have a golden alternative to pressure their native authorities pension schemes to divest from these corporations.

Successful divestment campaigns may in flip simply lead to the divestment of such companies from Israeli occupation in the long term.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) motion has scored many such wins over time – a phenomenon so worrying that the Israeli authorities has for the final 5 years had a whole ministry (“strategic affairs”) devoted to a semi-clandestine international struggle in opposition to the motion.

The PSC’s new database comes off the again of its most up-to-date court docket victory. The Supreme Court dominated in April in opposition to the Tory authorities’s 2016 regulation prohibiting native authorities from divesting from Israel (technically in opposition to any overseas authorities, however in actuality, the measure was aimed toward defending solely Israel).

The PSC in November published a similar database of British college investments in companies complicit with the Israeli occupation.

Israeli colonies within the West Bank, keep in mind, are a struggle crime underneath worldwide regulation.

Yet, the managers of each British universities and British native authorities pension schemes are pleased to put money into Israeli and worldwide establishments that are deeply concerned in constructing, outfitting and financing these unlawful settlements constructed on stolen Palestinian land.

With the latest court docket victory, campaigners and activists now have a terrific probability to put pressure on these establishments to divest.

Amoral (and sometimes immoral) corporations like HSBC, Microsoft and the like, very not often have an ideological dedication to the Israeli state’s official ideology – Zionism. As ruthless capitalists, they care solely for their backside traces.

With sufficient sustained pressure by activists, victory may be achieved, as a result of they usually are not looking for the trouble of the damaging publicity of being related to human-rights abusing regimes, when they’re such a small a part of their total investments.

Although the sums concerned are big, for the multi-billion-dollar corporations concerned they’re comparatively small fry.

That is how victory was achieved at Leeds University in 2018 – a small group of activists, backed by wider networks, have been ready to mount sufficient pressure that the college relented and divested from three out of 4 corporations targetted by campaigners.

Of course, after the very fact, college officers denied having conceded to BDS calls for – however that’s virtually at all times the case. Corporations and massive establishments dislike setting the precedent of getting conceded to any type of individuals energy.

Nonetheless, the information are the information, and the campaigners’ objectives have been largely achieved.

Such concrete, strategic and tactical wins are the essence of the BDS motion’s successes.

The scale of native authorities pension fund investments in complicit corporations concerned within the Israeli occupation could seem intimidating. However, this could as an alternative be seen as a chance – two billion opportunities, in actual fact – to obtain concrete victories for the Palestinian individuals, proper right here within the stomach of the beast, the very nation whose colonial machinations led to the dispossession, and finally the ethnic cleaning of the Palestinians within the first place.

