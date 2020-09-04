Palaeontologists Reveal What Could Be The True Proportions of The Fearsome Megalodon

A shark with teeth as huge as your hand has to be substantial. But when teeth are all you need to go on, you’ll require to believe outside package to exercise what the rest of the long-extinct beast appeared like.

It ends up the pelagic horror described as Megalodon may have looked a bit more cartoonish than Hollywood would have us think. It was definitely substantial – however relative to its excellent length, it may have likewise had a charming snoot and huge, flappy fins to boot.

To get a much better sense of the extinct giant’s exact proportions, palaeontologists from the University of Bristol and Swansea University in the UK relied on the development patterns of its closest living family members.

New restoration of Megalodon body proportions. (Oliver E. Demuth)

You’d believe this implied gathering information on white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias). After all, these modern-day peak predators are a hassle-free point of contrast for a huge shark that travelled our oceans for around 20 million years, prior to passing away out simply a couple of million years back.

Taxonomy is difficult enough when you have actually got entire bodies to deal with. But the cartilage comprising shark skeletons does not remain for long after their death, implying palaeontologists are left primarily with simply teeth to base their quotes on.

And the specific positioning of Megalodon’s branch …