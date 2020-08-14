Palaeontologists Discover a New Species of Dinosaur on The Isle of Wight

Say hello to a new theropod dinosaur species, Vectaerovenator inopinatus. Discovered after a series of serendipitous fossil finds on the Isle of Wight in the UK, it’s thought to date from around 115 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period.

The Latin name of the new dino roughly refers to ‘unexpected air-filled hunter from the Isle of Wight’, which gives you some idea of how and where it was found, the type of dinosaur that it is, and how palaeontologists were able to figure out what they were dealing with.

All four discovered fossils are hollow or “air-filled”, which points to the delicate structure of the animal and places it in the theropod group, alongside other dinosaurs such as the Tyrannosaurus rex and the ancestors of modern-day birds.

Silhouette of a theropod indicating where the uncovered bones are from. (Darren Naish)

“We were struck by just how hollow this animal was – it’s riddled with air spaces,” says palaeontologist Chris Barker, from the University of Southampton in the UK. “Parts of its skeleton must have been rather delicate.”

“The record of theropod dinosaurs from the mid-Cretaceous period in Europe isn’t that great, so it’s been really exciting to be able to increase our understanding of the diversity of dinosaur species from this time.”

The four key fossil pieces in…