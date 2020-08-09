Palace Pier on course for Marois mission | Racing News

Deauville’s straight mile is anticipated to play to the strengths of Palace Pier when he bids to extend his unbeaten record in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

The John Gosden- trained Kingman colt will try to make it 5 wins from as numerous starts on his very first getaway versus his seniors in the Group One masterpiece at the weekend.

Having made a winning return at Newcastle on his preliminary start over a mile, Palace Pier developed himself as one of the very best of his generation over the journey in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Gosden stated: “Palace Pier worked well on Saturday and is taking a look at the Jacques le Marois, which I stated he would go for right after he won the St James’s Palace Stakes.

“He is a young horse that is just 3 and he has just run 4 times in his life, so to that level he is a progressive horse.

“Every time you enter into these Group Ones it is tough and this time he is taking on older horses, not simply three-year-olds.

“He ran great at Ascot and I just think the straight mile at Deauville will really suit him.”

Though delighted to continue marketing Palace Pier over a mile for the time being, the Newmarket handler is positive he will get even more.

He included: “We more than happy keeping him at a mile, however he will get a mile and a quarter in time.

“You might see that …