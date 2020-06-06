Palace Pier looks impressive | Racing News

Palace Pier made an impressive seasonal return for John Gosden at Newcastle and his sights will tend to be higher on his next start.

In different circumstances Palace Pier might have been running in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket as opposed to the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap at Newcastle – and the way in which of his victory suggests John Gosden will not be waiting too long for a major success with him.

Unbeaten in two outings last season, the son of Kingman have been high up in the ante-post lists for the very first Classic of the season, simply to be eliminated a couple of weeks ago.

Gosden revealed a setback in the spring meant he previously just missed some key work and that the Guineas will be too much of an ask first-time out.

Instead that he reappeared off a handicap mark of 98 which is likely to be the past time his official rating is of any consequence given the turn of foot that he showed since the 11-10 favourite.

Entering the final furlong he had two lengths to produce up on Hugo Palmer’s Acquitted, himself winner of two of his three runs last season, but when Robert Havlin asked his mount a serious question the response was electric and that he shot three and 25 % lengths clear.

Assistant trainer Thady Gosden said: “That was very pleasing as the 2nd is obviously a great horse, they like him a lot.

“He was fairly asleep for most of the race, but when that he got the hang of it that he picked up really nicely.

“It was a nice turn of foot he showed. He works nicely in the home without being flash.

“Hopefully he’ll improve for the run, this is exactly why he is here and not Newmarket, also he is not really in the zone properly, hopefully that will ‘ve got him in to the groove today.

“I’d imagine he’ll be going into stakes races now, we’ll see what the boss wants to do. Ascot does come very quick, it’s an unusual year obviously.”