Palace letters: high court ruling paves the way for release of Queen’s secret correspondence before 1975 Whitlam dismissal | Australia news

The historian Jenny Hocking has received a landmark high court case in her bid to safe delicate correspondence between the Queen and former Australian governor basic Sir John Kerr about the dismissal of Gough Whitlam.

The high court on Friday dominated that the commonwealth was fallacious to withhold the so-called “palace letters”, a sequence of greater than 200 exchanges between the Queen, her non-public secretary, and Kerr, the then governor basic, in the lead-up to the 1975 dismissal of Whitlam, the then Australian prime minister.

Hocking is now calling on the National Archives of Australia to instantly release the 211 letters, saying the public deserves to know the full historical past of the biggest political and constitutional disaster in Australia’s historical past.

“It’s terrific news,” Hocking instructed the Guardian. “It’s such important news for history, for our nation, because these really are critical documents in our history.”

“To have have them closed to us, not even through our own laws or regulations, but because of an embargo by the Queen, that has just been a really terrible situation.”

Hocking has spent 4 years trying to safe the release of the letters by way of the courts, a bid resisted by the archives.

The historian has previously found evidence that the palace knew of Kerr’s intention to dismiss Whitlam and was concerned in deliberations. She believes the palace letters might reveal what the Queen mentioned and whether or not she influenced Kerr’s actions.

But the letters are embargoed from public release by the Queen till at the least 2027 and doubtlessly indefinitely.

The archives has argued they’re “personal” communications between the Queen and the governor basic, so ought not be launched, as a result of private communications should not topic to the normal regulation opening up official commonwealth data to public release after 30 years.

The federal court has beforehand dominated in favour of that interpretation.

But on Friday the high court dominated the letters are commonwealth data and property of the Commonwealth, and ordered the archive’s director basic to rethink Hocking’s request.

In an announcement on its choice, the high court mentioned:

“Five Justices in the majority held that in the statutory context of the Archives Act the term ‘property’ connoted the existence of a relationship in which the Commonwealth or a Commonwealth institution had a legally endorsed concentration of power to control the custody of a record.

“Their Honours held that the arrangement by which the correspondence was kept by [David Smith, the official secretary to the Governor-General], and then deposited with the Archives demonstrated that lawful power to control the custody of the correspondence lay with the Official Secretary, an office within the official establishment of the Governor-General, such that the correspondence was the property of the official establishment.”

Costs shall be paid to Hocking for each this enchantment and the case in the federal court.

The court discovered that the letters have been “Commonwealth records” beneath the Archives Act 1983. That doesn’t essentially imply they are going to be launched, nevertheless it does pave the way for them to turn into public.

Hocking says the NAA has had greater than 10 years since she started trying to entry the data to organize for this second.

“I expect them to be ready and waiting for me by next week,” she instructed the Guardian.

The notion that the letters are private and personal, moderately than correspondence belonging to the commonwealth, has outraged Hocking and others, who say it merely fails the “pub test”.

The letters signify communications between the two highest members of Australia’s constitutional monarchy in the lead-up to the sacking of a democratically elected prime minister, one of the most necessary episodes in the nation’s historical past.

When the federal court beforehand discovered towards Hocking, Justice John Griffiths mentioned the letters have been clearly in the public curiosity. But he mentioned: “The legal issues … do not turn on whether there is a public interest in the records being published.”

An enchantment to the federal court’s full bench was subsequently rejected, although one choose dissented.

The dissenting choose, Justice Geoffrey Flick, mentioned that it was “difficult to conceive of documents which are more clearly ‘commonwealth records’ and documents which are not ‘personal’ property”.

Hocking subsequently turned to the high court, represented by Bret Walker SC with Tom Brennan. The high court agreed to listen to the case final yr.